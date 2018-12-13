SIMON SMITH: We want to put an end to Scarborough RUFC's poor run against Bridlington

We finish 2018 with a big derby clash against Bridlington on Saturday.

Our record against Bridlington isn’t great, home or away, so while we may be in a higher position in the league, we know we’ll have to be at our best to come away with the win on Saturday.

There’ll be another big crowd in at Silver Royd to support the team and that’s always a huge boost to the players.

One of the nicest things for me at the moment is the buzz around the club and in the wider community about the brand of rugby we’re playing and not just the results we’re getting on the pitch.

Yes, we’re doing very well, but people are coming to watch the team because of the brand of rugby we’re playing - we’re in exciting games where lots of points are scored and it’s entertaining to watch for the supporters.

Hopefully we can finish what has been an outstanding 2018 in the best way possible with a win against our biggest rivals.

But mark my words, I have known their coach Shaun Fearn a long time, we played together for many years, and he won’t field a side that will give anything less than 100% out on the pitch.

We will need to be at our best and I am sure the players will be keen to end the club’s poor run against Bridlington.

We go into the game on the back of a fantastic win against another of a our neighbours in Malton & Norton.

We were outstanding in the first 20-25 minutes and I think Malton were shocked and frustrated at how good we were in that opening period and how many gaps we were finding and exploiting.

I have to mention Tom Hicks’ fantastic break, he showed great pace for second row and then also superb awareness, offloading to Jonty Holloway to touch down in support.