SIMON SMITH: Win gets us back on track

Saturday’s win against Middlesbrough kept our promotion bid firmly in our own hands heading into our last nine league games of the season.

Going into a game against a buoyant Middlesbrough side who beat York last week, we heaped a lot of pressure on our shoulders.

We knew going into the game that we had to win it to realistically stay in the hunt.

Having lost to York and then drawn with Bradford Salem, we had to get back to winning ways heading into what is a very tough game at Old Brodleians this weekend.

Our win was made even more critical by Heath slipping up at Selby, although Beverley and York got away with narrow victories.

We now have nine cup finals coming up knowing that if we win our games between now and the end of the season that we will win promotion.

Tough trips to Beverley and Heath await us and we also welcome a strong Moortown side to Silver Royd in what will be a tough proposition.

Having said that, we have played league leaders York twice now and others will have to take them on yet.

Looking back at Saturday’s victory, what impressed me the most was how the guys just kept going, they were relentless.

Middlesbrough were a lot stronger than when we beat them at their place earlier in the season, and they came into it full of confidence after beating York.

We played very well on the day in what was a an exciting game for the fans, although it didn’t do much for my nervous disposition.

Harry Domett’s superb solo try was the standout moment of the game, he sped past a couple of tackles and then raced clear to touch down for one of our best tries of the season.

Skipper Matty Jones was also fantastic for us yet again, we are a much better side with him on the field, he’s a great leader with quick hands and he even showed off a couple of side-steps on Saturday.

Matty Young got the sponsor’s man of the match award and he is only just coming back from injury, Tom Ratcliffe impressed again and Jordan Wakeham is also just getting back to his best after a spell out.

I’m hoping these guys, along with Tom Harrison who will hopefully be back with us in a couple of weeks when he recovers from injury, are coming back to form at the right time as we approach a huge run-in for everyone at the club.