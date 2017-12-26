Singer inspired to make hits CD after care home concerts

Scarborough singer Helen Inasu has released her debut album entitled Remembering the Hits.

The album has been inspired by her performances at local residential homes for people with dementia to release her debut album.

Helen, aged 16, aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society by selling copies of her album.

Helen said: “I wanted to record these special songs in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society because from singing at the care homes I felt inspired to see the positive response from some of the residents with dementia.

“I really love singing and I feel this genre of music has allowed people with dementia to remember the hits they love once again. It’s great to think that I will be raising funds to help support people living with dementia now and to fund research to one day find a cure for dementia.”

An Alzheimer’s Society spokesman said: “Funds raised from sales will help us to make a difference for people affected by dementia.

The album features popular hits from well- known musicals including; Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel and My Fair Lady to name a few.

The CD, priced £5, will available at Cafe Niche, 31 Aberdeen Walk. The Alzheimer’s Society will also have CDs available at their Singing for the Brain group.