Single and double yellow lines to be introduced on two Scarborough roads to deter inconsiderate parking

Changes to two Scarborough roads to stop inconsiderate motorists from blocking off bus routes have been welcomed by the area’s councillor.

Residents have complained for a number of years about buses trying to use Hovingham Drive and Old Scalby Road finding that they are unable to get through to stops due to cars being parked on both sides of the road.

As there are no road markings in place the cars are not parked illegally but have not been leaving enough room for buses to navigate through.

Following pressure from residents in the area, North Yorkshire County Council today agreed to introduce single and double yellow lines in the area and keep clear “H” bar markings in front of some driveways.

Woodlands ward councillor Andrew Jenkinson (Con) welcomed the decision.

He said: “This has been a problem that has been going on in Hovingham Drive and Old Scalby Road for 20 years now caused by inconsiderate parking.

“I was elected on a promise to address the situation and I am very pleased we are moving forward with these restrictions that will allow the buses to get through.

“People rely on the buses to get to appointments and due to people parking inconsiderately buses have been forced to turn around and miss stops.”

Cllr Jenkinson said that the situation had worsened following a decision to implement parking charges for staff and visitors at Scarborough Hospital, leading to motorists looking to park for free on the nearby roads.

He added: “We will be keeping an eye on the situation to see how things go with the parking restrictions. If it doesn’t work then I will be raising it again.”

The plans went out to consultation last year with more than 500 letters sent out to residents. A total of 125 people responded with 76% of them in favour of the changes.