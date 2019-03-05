Single objection to Scarborough charity music festival, which would raise cash for St Catherine's Hospice

Fears over noise could scupper plans for an annual music festival to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

A premises licence application has been lodged with Scarborough Borough Council by Louisa Oakley for the unnamed event, which would be held in the Showfield off the Coastal Road at Burniston.

The application seeks permission for live music and to sell alcohol until midnight at the event on one Saturday a year, with the date of this year's event being on Saturday, 22 June. Alcohol sales would end 15 minutes before the event finishes.

But these plans are now in doubt following an objection from one member of the public.

The objector has raised fears that the event would cause a public nuisance and now a decision will have to be made by a Scarborough Council Licensing sub-committee.

A report, which will go before the councillors on Tuesday March 12, outlines the resident’s reasons for objecting.

It states that the objector is worried that “the location is unsuitable and that neighbours will suffer excessive disturbance from noise [and] the event would negatively impact on nearby businesses”.

They also raise concerns about safety and security at the event.

The applicant has told the authority that the event would be a “family festival” and that an event management plan would be submitted to the local safety advisory group eight weeks in advance.

Alcohol would not be sold in glass bottles and receptacles.

It is now up to the three-person committee to decide whether to grant the licence request.