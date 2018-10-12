Single Scarborough people invited to go on Blind Date

Are you tired of Tinder and bored of bad dates? Then this could be your perfect solution!

The iconic British dating show Blind Date is coming back to your television screens in 2018 and 2019 due to the latest series with Paul O'Grady being a huge success.

Producers are looking for single people who just haven't met 'the one' or been unlucky in love.

Perhaps you know someone who would be perfect to take part and meet their match on Blind Date.

Tell your single friends or family members to email BlindDate@sotelevision.co.uk before Sunday November 25 to be in the running to take part of the show.