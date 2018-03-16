Sink hole in Scarborough road is 2.5 metres deep

A sink hole which has appeared in a Scarborough road is 2.5 metres deep.

Police cordons are in place on Londesborough Road in Scarborough and the area is closed to both pedestrians and vehicles after the sink hole appeared.

Pictures by North Yorkshire Police

The 2ftx1ft sink hole appeared just before 10am today (Friday March 16).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A sink hole approximately 2.5 metres deep has appeared on Londesborough Road in Scarborough.

"Please avoid Londesborough Road and St. James Road as they are closed.

"We’re working hard alongside other agencies such as Scarborough Borough Council, Highways England and Northern Gas Networks to return the area to a state of normality as quickly as possible."