Sirius firm gives carers a taste of working life

A group of young carers, supported by local charity Scarborough and Ryedale Carers’ Resource, have taken part in a project with Sirius Minerals to learn about life in a large company and the different career pathways available to them.

The secondary school students, who all care for a relative, visited the company’s head office and the Woodsmith Mine site over a four-week period where they spoke to staff across a range of disciplines.

The project involved them taking part in practical tasks to help them develop their employability skills, including team work, communication, presenting and problem solving.

Helen Cowton, activities and development worker for the charity, said: “Our young people juggle school with the daily responsibility of caring for loved ones and many have little time to consider their own futures.

“Each day can be very challenging for them, which can result in low confidence, so coming to Sirius has been a fantastic experience for them. It’s been a great opportunity for them to experience the workplace for the first time, present in front of an audience and learn a host of transferrable skills.”

