Sirius Minerals agrees multi-million pound port handling contract

Sirius Minerals Plc has announced that it has agreed a multi-million pound contract for the construction of the company’s port handling facility at Teesside with McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd.

McLaughlin & Harvey will build storage facilities for approximately 250,000 tonnes of product, ship loading equipment, and a product screening facility, beside the Redcar Bulk Terminal.

The port facilities will receive the company’s polyhalite fertilizer after it has been transported from the Woodsmith mine site, near Whitby, via the 23-mile underground mineral transport system and processed into the finished product, POLY4, at the Wilton Materials Handling Facility.

Ben Houchen, Mayor of the Tees Valley, comments: “I am delighted to see yet another step forward for Sirius Minerals’ nationally significant project.”

Chris Fraser, Managing Director and CEO of Sirius, added: “In 18 months, since the start of construction, we have made great progress and are now nearing the completion of the procurement programme to support our stage two financing process.

“The construction of our port infrastructure is another example of the level of investment and skilled job creation we are delivering in both Teesside and the UK as we develop a project that has the potential to make the UK a world leader in the fertilizer industry.”