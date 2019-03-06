Six Guides complete challenge to earn Baden-Powell award

The 2nd Scarborough (Westborough) Guides are incredibly proud of six of their members who have just gained their Baden-Powell Challenge Award – the highest award the girls can gain in the Guide section.

Danielle, Annabel, Willow, Jessie, Leah and Hannah have been working very hard over the last couple of years to complete the clauses needed for the award.

Fiona Kemp, leader at the Guides group, said: “We are all extremely proud of the girls for gaining their Baden-Powell Challenge Awards and congratulate them for the hard work they have put into completing this.”