Sizzling start to St Catherine’s campaign

Scarborough-based pub The Rosette has honoured St Catherine’s Hospice after it reopened as a new Sizzling Pub and Grill following a major revamp.

The pub and its staff are now planning a host of fundraising activities in the upcoming months to raise money and awareness in support of St Catherine’s.

The venue, on Hackness Road, celebrated its reopening by inviting representatives of the hospice to officially reopen the new look pub, making them the guests of honour at a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony.

Frances Kitson from St Catherine’s, said: “We’re thrilled to have been given the honour of officially reopening The Rosette and the support they’ve pledged is amazing.

“We rely on the generous support of places such as The Rosette to help us raise the £6million we need to fund local patient care.

“The pub has some great looking local events in the pipeline to support us and we’re sure they’ll be well received within the local community.”

The pub’s general manager, Suzanne Blacker, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant The Rosette looks following the refurbishment and we were thrilled to have St Catherine’s representatives cut the ceremonial ribbon.”