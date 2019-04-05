Ska stars Pauline Black and Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson join Jools Holland for Scarborough gig - date and ticket info

Two Ska legends will be performing alongside Jools Holland at his show at Scarborough Spa later this year.

Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, from Coventry based two-tone band and Ska pioneers The Selecter will perform alongside Jools & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at his date at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday May 16.

Alongside The Beat, The Specials and Madness, The Selecter were one of the pioneers of the Ska/2-Tone movement which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019.

Pauline Black is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene – she is often referred to as the Queen of Ska. Not only is a crucial figure in the music community, Black is also a published author, gifted actress and a celebrated style icon.

Since re-launching The Selecter in 2011, the duo have played major festivals like Coachella, the Isle of Wight and Glastonbury, headlined two UK tours and recorded three studio albums, the latest of which, Subculture was released to critical acclaim.

Jools’ Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will also feature the astounding vocals power of Ruby Turner, the soulful tones of Louise Marshall and the tireless drums of original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis.

Jo Ager, General Manager of Scarborough Spa, said: “We’re thrilled to announce such a great set of talented artists who will perform alongside Jools. Jools Holland is a legendary musician and is simply superb live, entertaining music lovers of all ages.”

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

