Skipping and flipping: a Photo Lookback at the 2018 Shrove Tuesday events in Scarborough

Scarborough's traditional Shrove Tuesday events take place on Tuesday 5 March 2019 - the ringing of the Pancake Bell, the seafront skipping and the pancake races.

The skipping, when Foreshore Road is closed to traffic, is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s, while the pancake races are much more modern. This year they return to their original Aberdeen Walk home. Here's a look back at some of the fun from the past few years.

2018's events were held on a soggy Shrove Tuesday. 180712k

1. A rainy day

Great fun in 2018 for Violet Crow, with Sonia Allen and Debbie Crow. 180712e

2. Violet's delight

Warming up for the 2018 pancake races on the seafront, Lauren Spivey and Naomi Chaplin. 180712f

3. All set ...

The pancake flies up from the pan as this CPH competitor concentrates in 2018. 180712h

4. Crepe escape

