Skipping and flipping: a Photo Lookback at the 2018 Shrove Tuesday events in Scarborough
Scarborough's traditional Shrove Tuesday events take place on Tuesday 5 March 2019 - the ringing of the Pancake Bell, the seafront skipping and the pancake races.
The skipping, when Foreshore Road is closed to traffic, is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s, while the pancake races are much more modern. This year they return to their original Aberdeen Walk home. Here's a look back at some of the fun from the past few years.
