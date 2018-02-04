Small business appointment

The Federation of Small Businesses has announced the appointment of a Scarborough business leader as its regional policy representative.

Richard Askew will lead members on local grassroots campaigning in Yorkshire and the North East.

This restructure of FSB will see a focus on collective campaigning, both from a national and grassroots perspective across 12 major areas of the UK,

Mr Askew said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as the regional policy representative for Yorkshire and the North East.

“The role will allow me to support members to campaign on the issues which really matter to small businesses in Yorkshire and the North East.

“I am looking forward to working in this role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across Yorkshire and the North East is heard.”