Smith ready for York derby clash

Scarborough RUFC head coach Simon Smith will be using Saturday’s home derby with York as a yardstick to see how far his side have progressed.

The Silver Royd outfit followed Yorkshire One champions York into North One East for the current campaign and both have made positive starts.

The Clifton Park club lead the way with five wins from six games, while Scarborough lie fourth, having won four of their opening six encounters.

York won both meetings between the sides last term, a record that Smith is keen for his side to put behind them.

Ben Martin scored Scarborough’s try in the home game, but Smith’s men were edged out 17-14.

“Last year York stuffed us at their place, then at ours it was a lot closer.” said Smith

“It was disappointing to lose the home game, but we were unlucky, we did play very well.

“Saturday’s home game will be a good sign to see how far we have come as a side.

“Obviously York won’t make it easy, but after what has been a good start for us, we’ll know a little bit more about where we are after this game.”