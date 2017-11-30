SNOW: Disruption across Scarborough due to heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall overnight has brought parts of Scarborough to a standstill.
Traffic is moving slowly along main routes, such as Seamer Road and Scalby Road, but some vehicles are having to pull over especially on hills.
Delays up up to an hour and a half have been reported in Scalby Road.
Cars are stuck on Westbourne Grove in Scarborough. There are lorries stuck at Cloughton Bank and a wagon is blocking the road near Muston on the A1039.
There have also been cars blocking the road at Eastway in Eastfield.
People are advised to take care and only drive if necessary.
Some schools are closed in the Scarborough area. So far these include:
Braeburn
Barrowcliff Infants and Juniors
Cayton
Danby C of E, Whitby
East Ayton
Ebor Academy, FIley
George Pindar
Goathland Primary
Graham School
Hackness C of E
Headlands, Bridlington
Hunmnaby
Lindhead
Newby and Scalby
Oakridge, Hinderwell
Quay Primary, Brid
Scalby School
Scarborough UTC
Springhead
St Augustines's
Thomas Hinderwell
Woodlands
Wykeham
This list is subject to change - please check with your child's school.
Snowploughs and gritters are out in force.
There are reports of a company van with name of Ice on the side stuck halfway up Queen Margaret's Road between Seamer Road and Ramshill.
A lorry which was blocking Seamer Road has now been moved.
