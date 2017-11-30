SNOW: Disruption across Scarborough due to heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall overnight has brought parts of Scarborough to a standstill.

Traffic is moving slowly along main routes, such as Seamer Road and Scalby Road, but some vehicles are having to pull over especially on hills.

Snow at Mountside in Scarborough this morning. Picture: Ed Asquith

Delays up up to an hour and a half have been reported in Scalby Road.

Cars are stuck on Westbourne Grove in Scarborough. There are lorries stuck at Cloughton Bank and a wagon is blocking the road near Muston on the A1039.

There have also been cars blocking the road at Eastway in Eastfield.

People are advised to take care and only drive if necessary.

Some schools are closed in the Scarborough area. So far these include:

Braeburn

Barrowcliff Infants and Juniors

Cayton

Danby C of E, Whitby

East Ayton

Ebor Academy, FIley

George Pindar

Goathland Primary

Graham School

Hackness C of E

Headlands, Bridlington

Hunmnaby

Lindhead

Newby and Scalby

Oakridge, Hinderwell

Quay Primary, Brid

Scalby School

Scarborough UTC

Springhead

St Augustines's

Thomas Hinderwell

Woodlands

Wykeham

This list is subject to change - please check with your child's school.

Snowploughs and gritters are out in force.

There are reports of a company van with name of Ice on the side stuck halfway up Queen Margaret's Road between Seamer Road and Ramshill.

A lorry which was blocking Seamer Road has now been moved.