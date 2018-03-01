Snow halts arrival of Tornado

An amber warning and snow as far as the eye can see has stopped the much anticipated arrival of Tornado at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) this weekend.

Services scheduled on 6, 7, 8, 10 & 11 March are expected to go ahead, and NYMR is now running additional Tornado services on Friday 9th March at 9:30am and 12:40pm to enable guests that have previously booked for this weekend to move their date so they can get those eye catching shots and board the very popular, and extremely fast, locomotive.

Chris Price, General Manager, said: "The safety of our passengers and staff is paramount and despite the tremendous efforts to ensure this event went ahead, concern over customers travelling to departure stations must come first."

NYMR is currently in the process of contacting all customers booked on to the services. If anyone has any questions they should contact Customer Services on 01751 472508.

Please bear with the team, lines are extremely busy, someone will get to you as soon as possible.

Anyone looking to visit is advised to check NYMR social media before travelling due to the severe weather.