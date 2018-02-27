SNOW LATEST: School closures

Snow latest
The following schools will not be open today due to the weather:

Airy Hill Community Primary School, Whitby

Caedmon School, Whitby

Castleton Community Primary School, Whitby

East Whitby Community Primary School, Whitby

Egton C.E (V.A) Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales Pre-School, Whitby

Glaisdale Primary School

Goathland Primary School, Whitby

Hawsker & Stainsacre C of E Primary, Whitby

Lealholm Primary Schoo, Whitby

Lythe C of E School, Whitby

Ruswarp C of E Primary School, Whitby

Scarborough UTC, Scarborough

Sleights C of E Primary School, Whitby

Springhead School, Scarborough

Stakesby Community Primary School, Whitby

St. Hedda's R.C Primary School, Whitby

West Cliff Primary School, Whitby

Whitby Community College