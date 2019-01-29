Snow on the way to Scarborough - here's an hour-by-hour weather forecast

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force for Scarborough for later today.

The warning from the Met Office says rain will turn to snow, especially on hills, then it will turn icy. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Snow is heading to Scarborough - if the forecast is correct!

Noon

The weather warning comes into effect from noon. It should still be dry, but the temperature will be 3C and it will feel more like -2C.

1pm

Still likely to be dry. Temperatures still at around 3C. Winds around 15mph

2pm

3pm

60% chance of rain. Temperatures 2C, feeling like -3C.

4pm

60% chance of sleet. Temperatures 2C, feeling like -3C.

5pm

60% chance of sleet. Temperatures 1C, feeling like -3C.

6pm

50% chance of light snow. Temperatures 1C, feeling like -3C.

7pm

20% chance of rain. Temperatures 2C, feeling like -2C.

8pm onwards

It should be dry overnight. Temperatures will get down to -2C and it will feel more like -7C. The warning for ice remains in force until 11am on Wednesday.