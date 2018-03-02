Snow update: Scarborough to York trains cancelled

Trains to and from Scarborough have been cancelled this afternoon due to 'severe weather'.

Trains from Liverpool to Scarborough, stopping at York, have been cancelled today (Friday March 2).

Currently it appears the hourly service has been cancelled until late this evening with the first train back to Scarborough scheduled for 10.42pm.

The trains from Scarborough to York which go on to Liverpool Lime Street have also been cancelled today from 8.50am to 1.50pm.

At the moment the 2.50pm train is expected to run with the hourly service to resume up to and including the 4.50pm train.

A limited service is then expected to run until the end of the day as the 5.50pm and 7.50pm trains are cancelled.

The following schools will not be open today due to the weather:

Castleton Community Primary School, Whitby

Danby C of E School, Whitby

Egton C.E (V.A) Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales Pre-School, Whitby

Gladstone Road Primary School

Glaisdale Primary School, Whitby

Goathland Primary School, Whitby

Hawsker & Stainsacre C of E Primary School, Whitby

Lealholm Primary School, Whitby

Lythe C of E School, Whitby

Rillington Primary School

Ruswarp C of E Primary School, Whitby

Sleights C of E Primary School, Whitby

Stakesby Community Primary School, Whitby

West Heslerton Primary School