Snow update: Scarborough trains cancelled and school closures

Trains from Scarborough have been cancelled this morning due to 'severe weather'.

The hourly trains from Scarborough to York which go on to Liverpool Lime Street have been cancelled this morning (Friday March 2) from 8.50am to 11.50am.

At the moment the 12.50pm train is expected to run.

While trains into Scarborough from York have been cancelled until the 1.40pm train this afternoon.

The following schools will not be open today (Friday) due to the weather:

Castleton Community Primary School, Whitby

Danby C of E School, Whitby

Egton C.E (V.A) Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby

Fylingdales Pre-School, Whitby

Gladstone Road Primary School

Glaisdale Primary School, Whitby

Goathland Primary School, Whitby

Hawsker & Stainsacre C of E Primary School, Whitby

Lealholm Primary School, Whitby

Lythe C of E School, Whitby

Rillington Primary School

Ruswarp C of E Primary School, Whitby

Sleights C of E Primary School, Whitby

Stakesby Community Primary School, Whitby

West Heslerton Primary School