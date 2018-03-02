Snow update: Scarborough trains cancelled and school closures

Trains from Scarborough have been cancelled this morning due to 'severe weather'.
The hourly trains from Scarborough to York which go on to Liverpool Lime Street have been cancelled this morning (Friday March 2) from 8.50am to 11.50am.
At the moment the 12.50pm train is expected to run.
While trains into Scarborough from York have been cancelled until the 1.40pm train this afternoon.
The following schools will not be open today (Friday) due to the weather:
Castleton Community Primary School, Whitby
Danby C of E School, Whitby
Egton C.E (V.A) Primary School, Whitby
Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby
Fylingdales Pre-School, Whitby
Gladstone Road Primary School
Glaisdale Primary School, Whitby
Goathland Primary School, Whitby
Hawsker & Stainsacre C of E Primary School, Whitby
Lealholm Primary School, Whitby
Lythe C of E School, Whitby
Rillington Primary School
Ruswarp C of E Primary School, Whitby
Sleights C of E Primary School, Whitby
Stakesby Community Primary School, Whitby
West Heslerton Primary School