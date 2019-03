So… Visualise, the Scarborough-based bespoke prop hire company, has been working alongside young adults at Futureworks NY preparing for a prestigious London show.

Young adults aged 14 years and above have been hard at work re-purposing plastic bottles into fun bubble shapes ready for the So … Visualise stand at the Visual Merchandising and Display Show, taking place in London in April.

Lisa Borrie, owner of So… Visualise, explained: “The main reason for working alongside the students was to give them the chance to get involved in a professional creative brief and to highlight that living in the Scarborough area offers them great opportunities alongside beautiful seaside scenery.

“We had two sessions a week during which we worked as a team and supported one another through the creative process.”