So… Visualise works with top beauty brand

Scarborough-based So… Visualise has been inspired by the idyllic French region of Provence, thanks to the globally-famous beauty and skincare brand, L’Occitane.

L’Occitane en Provence, which has retail outlets around the world, contacted Lisa Borrie and her team with the task of creating a spectacular, bespoke floral retail display for this world-renowned brand.

Lisa, owner of So… Visualise, explained: “We are pleased to announce that we’ve been building a relationship with the L’Occitane team following our attendance at a visual merchandising trade show. Since the show, we have worked closely with L’Occitante on a couple of projects including a social media wall or backdrop, which was very successful.

“This was delivered to their head office in London in time for Christmas 2018.

“We were delighted when L’Occitane got in touch again, this time with the brief for us to create a unique, floral-inspired retail installation for their brand new store in the spectacular Westfield Stratford Centre, London, in time for the shop’s grand opening on Monday 14 January.

“Their instructions specified the sourcing and display of a mixture of flowers to tie in with their branding and to reflect the ethos of L’Occitane and their products.”