Society branch civic opening

A major investment in a Scarborough town centre premises is being given civic support.

The town’s mayor, Councillor Joe Plant, will cut the ribbon to officially open the new-look Skipton Building Society Scarborough branch in Westborough on Wednesday 17 April.

Changes to the branch include it being made more accessible to customers.

Faizah Tahir, manager at Skipton’s Scarborough branch, said: “We’re delighted that the mayor has agreed to open the new-look branch and we’d love anyone to join us for refreshments between 10am and 2pm on 17 April and see the changes.

“Additional rooms offer more privacy to our customers and also, as Skipton is now part of AccessAble, customers with physical disabilities or in need of additional support can access the branch much easier.”