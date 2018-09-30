Society socks drive to support homeless

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Scarborough are asking the community to donate new pairs of socks and other items to help support homeless people.

The society is relaunching its month-long Socktober appeal throughout October due to the impact of the campaign last year.

The campaign is part of the society’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness and to raise awareness of World Homeless Day on Wednesday 10 October.

Maxine Hartley, manager of the Scarborough branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are hoping to make it as sock-cessful as last year. This year as well as donations of socks, we are also asking for toiletries, interview clothes, woolly hats, gloves and scarves and every single item will go to a homeless person.”