Sofa to go as BBC trio kick off stage in Filey

Filey will host the start of a stage to bring in much-needed funds for Sport Relief.

Three BBC Look North presenters, Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson, will transport a specially adapted sofa to 50 locations around Yorkshire in just eight days as part of the programme’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The trio of presenters will push, pull and drag the sofa from Filey to Scarborough on Saturday 17 March, calling at Gristhorpe, Lebberston, Cayton and Osgodby.

Filey residents are welcome along the route on day three of the challenge to cheer the Look North team on.

Harry Gration said: “100 miles and 50 places around Yorkshire – all to celebrate 50 years of BBC Look North.

“It’s something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North.

“Pulling the sofa isn’t going to be easy but I’m looking forward to exploring the region, particularly the route from Filey to Scarborough as I love that area.

“I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that’s what it’s all about.”

Look North was first broadcast on March 25 1968.

Follow @bbcsofa for the full route and regular updates, using #bbcsofa and #SportRelief.