Solo yachtsman sailing around Britain and Ireland rescued by Scarborough RNLI

A solo yachtsman circumnavigating Britain and Ireland has been towed to safety by Scarborough RNLI.

Sailing against the tide, with a force eight to nine gale forecast, the vessel was 26 miles east of the town when it experienced engine failure.

Image: Scarborough RNLI

In response the all-weather Shannon lifeboat arrived at about 8.30pm on Friday evening.

On a rough sea, with weather conditions deteriorating, the sailor agreed to be towed to the harbour.

The lifeboat, with a crew of six, launched at about 7.15pm and returned at about 1.30am.

Scarborough RNLI would like to thank the crew of the Success III trawler for alerting the coastguard and staying with the yacht until the lifeboat arrived.