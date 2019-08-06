Soprano Lesley Garrett thrills concert-goers in Ryedale concert venue

Soprano Lesley Garrett performed a sell-out concert at the Wesley Centre in Malton.

The intimate evening featured songs interspersed with stories on her 30-year career at the top of the classical music world.

Lesley Garrett meets excited concert-goers.'pictures by David Harrison

Lesley was accompanied by pianist, Anna Tilbrook.

Lesley’s career has spanned performances on opera stages throughout the world, alongside West End musicals, concert tours, Strictly Come Dancing, her own BBC television series for many years

Development Lead for the Wesley Centre Paul Emberley said: “We were thrilled to welcome Lesley and Anna to the Wesley Centre, fresh on the heels of Julian Lloyd Webber.

“The evening was spectacular and finished with standing ovations from a very appreciative audience.

“Lesley has a close affinity to what we’re planning in Malton.

“She lives in the village of Epworth, a stone’s throw from the Old Rectory where John Wesley the founder of Methodism was brought up, together with his brother Charles, the hymn writer.”

Located in the heart of Malton, the Wesley Centre has launched a £1m appeal to regenerate its large Grade II* listed building to secure its future with plans to equip it – not only as a place of worship in the 21st Century – but as a community hub and high-end concert hall and performance space.