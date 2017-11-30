Sound Costa Rica deal for Cirrus

Hunmanby-based company Cirrus Research has completed a six-figure contract to supply the Costa Rican Government with sound level meters.

The large order of 50 Optimus Red sound level meters were shipped to the Central American country, where they are going to be deployed by the Government’s Road Safety Council in a campaign to reduce traffic noise pollution in some of its most built-up cities such as the capital San Jose.

The kits are already used by the police force and proved so popular that the road safety council followed suit.

The Cirrus R&D team, based on Bridlington Road, were also able to modify the units so the sound level data could be printed out by officers on the spot to show to motorists who were breaking noise pollution levels.

Cirrus export sales manager, Jonathan Phillips, said: “This was an interesting project to work on and the Optimus Red sound level meters were ideal for both the police and then the road safety council initiatives.

“Costa Rica perhaps isn’t the first country you would think of to have a traffic noise problem but it is reassuring to see that Governments globally are now taking this issue seriously.”