Souper line-up in store at Helmsley

More events have been added to Helmsley’s Celebrity Christmas Light Switch on and Small Business Saturday celebrations.

Musicians from Ryedale High School will be performing in the Market Place on Saturday (2 December) in the morning while the community library will be running activities from 10am to 4pm.

As well as performing the big switch on at 5pm, TV’s The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will be at Claridges on Church Street, signing copies of his new book ‘A Yorkshire Vet – Through the Seasons’ from 3.30pm.

Thomas of Helmsley will be running Souper Saturday from noon with free samples of its freshly made soup and artisan bread along with mince pies, as well as offering some Christmassy hot drinks to help visitors keep warm.

A raffle will be held to win great family days out in North Yorkshire – with family tickets for Ice Factor’s Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland and Christmas at York Museum Gardens up for grabs.

A tombola and Jam Jar Raffle will also take place.

The Christmas Tree Festival, which this year has the theme of stars, will run from 2 to 17 December at the All Saints Church. The festival is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman for Helmsley in Business said: “The plans are really coming together for the day and there should be plenty going on to keep visitors entertained and feeling festive.”

Malcolm and Jayne Potter, owners of Helmsley Wines, are celebrating being included in this years Small Biz 100 with an invitation to 10 Downing Street today (30 November).

Mr Potter is representing Helmsley Wines at the Small Business Saturday event.

He said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named as one of Small Business Saturday’s Top 100 businesses for 2017.”