Space age names given to hospital’s latest life-saving equipment

A team of specialist nurses from the respiratory unit at Scarborough Hospital has found a unique way to celebrate the arrival of their new life-saving equipment – by giving them all names.

Staff joined in the fun with a space age theme, naming the machines after fictional robots – R2-D2, Marvin, WALL-E, Optimus Prime and KITT.

The machines are used for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Hazel Kavanagh, lead specialist respiratory nurse, said: “The new machines are replacing equipment that we’ve had for 12 years so naturally we were delighted when they arrived.”