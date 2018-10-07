Spectacular Autumnal colours on display at arboretum

Nature’s annual spectacular show of colour is now on show at Castle Howard’s Yorkshire Arboretum. The 120 acre garden of trees is already showing shades of red, gold and yellow in a display that will intensify over the next few weeks.

Yorkshire Arboretum director John Grimshaw said “There is something particularly special about autumn:

“A collision of the cool air and colourful foliage combine to make a walk among the tree collection a true delight.

“The turn of season after summer promises a vibrant autumn for visitors to enjoy.

“A busy October and packed events calendar ensure there is something for all the family in the coming weeks.”