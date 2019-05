Awe-inspiring pictures of natural Britain will be celebrated with a showcase of stunning works.

The Spectacular British Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition, showing images from the 2018 competition, returns to Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley in North Yorkshire, on Saturday.

By Tansi Ward Bean, Peak District, Derbyshire. www.bwpawards.org

Winning images are chosen from thousands of entries in fifteen separate categories, including a round for film and two junior categories, to encourage young people to connect with nature.

David Bennett, Goose barnacles, Sanna Bay, Highland

By James Roddie, Seaonsal Overlap, Aviemore, Highland.

Ivan Carter, the Eye of the Spawn, Walmer Castle, Kent.