Spectacular show planned for Freddie’s Fight fund

Ryan Swain and Frank Lamingo are celebrating five years in entertainment together by putting on a one-off spectacular show to raise funds for the Freddie’s Fight campaign.

Freddie Thompson, 3, is fighting very rare and aggressive form of cancer and his parents need to raise £250,000 to be able to send him to America for vital treatment.

The event will take place at the Milton Rooms in Malton on Sunday 2 June at 2:30pm. The live show will feature high energy comedy, dancing, singing and lots of prize give-aways. It is aimed at children and families of all ages.

Tickets cost £7.50 (£4 under 14s). Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/401405477089394/ for more details.