Spencer and Wright shine for Heslerton

Heslerton Under-Eights hosted Scholes Park and put in an excellent performance.

Goals came from Reece Wright, Louie Spencer and two from Archie Pilmoor, and Taylor Sims was the player of the match.

Game two saw goals from Spencer and Wright in a very physical, well-contested game. Goalkeeper Harry Massheder was voted player of the match.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-Nines met Fishburn.

The Hedgehogs came out on top in both games with goals from Dylan Oxendale (3), Noah Johnson (2), Tia Walker (2), Eli Howden (2), Harley Bott and Jamie Moss.

Joey Palmer kept a clean sheet in game two.

Parent’s player went to Noah Johnson, while Tia Walker scooped the player of the match award.

Heslerton Pirates Under-10s welcomed Thornton Dale to Sand Lane and two first-half goals from the impressive Oscar Webb was enough for a win in game one.

Game two saw Jack Smith score in both halves either side of a Dale goal to seal a hard-fought victory for the hosts.

Two impressive display by all the Pirates saw the team named man of the match.

Cayton Under-12s and Seamer Under-12s drew 2-2.

Seamer went 2-0 up early on through a Jake Appleby double and deserved to be on top of the match until a fightback from Cayton which started with a Harley Burling volley from a Will Stokoe corner that took the match into half-time at 2-1 to Seamer.

Cayton had a good second half and were soon back on level terms with a shot into the roof of the net from Maisie Husler after some fantastic work from Jake Seastron.

Cayton pushed on for the win but just couldn’t find the winner with Stokoe hitting the crossbar twice and the match finished 2-2.

Cameron Murray had an outstanding second half in goal for Seamer, while standout performances came from Stokoe and Leon Upson for Cayton.

Newlands Park Raiders Under-14s leapt to the top of the Hull League with a crushing 17-0 success against Thorngumbald Barons.

Despite Raiders putting out a scratch side for the fixture, they still managed to bag their eighth-successive win.

Man-of-the-match Oliver Wilson made it 10 in two games with a five-goal haul, with Scott Wilson and Josh Davis adding a treble apiece.

Ethan Daley-Smith struck twice, with further goals from Finley Wilson, Kai Wood, Adam Prior and Chris Fenton rounding things off.

Scott Wilson scored the goal of the game with a 25-yard half-volley into the top corner.

Heslerton Under-14s and Tadcaster fought out an even contest, despite the gap in the league placings.

The Blues started quicker with the Albion keeper tested earl.

Ben Flinton crashed a free-kick off the crossbar, only for Ihsan Eroglu to hit the post with the rebound, before Tadcaster showed their quality with two well-workedcounter-attacks.

Charlie McCabe and Charlie Richardson worked hard in the midfield, with Ben Robinson getting in behind the Albion defence to cause them problems.

It was Charlie McCabe who got one back for Heslerton, scoring his first-ever goal with a crisp strike from 15 yards, much to the delight of the crowd.

Tadcaster came back at Heslerton, extending their lead, but the Blues battled to the end and continued to test the keeper and it was man of the match Robinson, who got his reward with a deft finish at the near post to close out a hard-fought match.

Heslerton Under-15s drew with Wigginton Grasshoppers.

Though the home side dominated the opening half with Tom Stockdale and Morgan Kendrew coming close, the scores remained goalless at the interval.

Ten minutes into the second half the visitors went ahead before Olaf Mazur finished levelled up again.

The Blues pushed on with both Richardson and Ollie Stanton missing good opportunities, before Stockdale fired Heslerton in front.

Wigginton rallied though and fired in a late equaliser.

Heslerton’s man of the match was the impressive Alex Muir.