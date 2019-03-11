Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery prepares to host Tour roadshow

An award winning Hunmanby tourist attraction will host a Tour de Yorkshire roadshow for local business owners next week.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby will host the roadshow from 5pm on Monday (18 March).

Organised by Welcome to Yorkshire, it is one of a series of events for businesses and communities to learn how to make the most of the opportunities afforded by the four day race that starts on Thursday 2 May.

Spirit of Yorkshire director and co-founder, David Thompson said: “The third stage of the tour passes through Hunmanby on Saturday4 May on its way from the start at Bridlington to the finish at Scarborough and represents a great opportunity to showcase the best of North Yorkshire to visitors from all over the world.

“The session will include a presentation, detailed information about the route, advice about making the most from this world-class event and a Q&A session.”

The tour trophies were on show at the distillery on Tuesday (12 March).

The Tour de Yorkshire roadshow is a free event, but booking is essential. To register a place at the event, go to http://bit.ly/2UcF8q1