Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery's double win at Yorkshire Whisky Festival

The team at Yorkshire's first whisky distillery are celebrating after winning two awards at the Yorkshire Whisky Festival.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery was awarded Dram of the Day and Stand of the Day at the recent festival that attracts distillers from as far afield as Taiwan, India, Japan and the USA.

Both awards were voted for by visitors to the festival.

Joe Clark, Spirit of Yorkshire's Whisky Director, said: "There was an amazing array of whiskies on show, so to scoop the dram of the day is a great achievement and testament to everyone at the distillery."

Founder of The Whisky Lounge, Eddie Ludlow, said: "Spirit of Yorkshire's 'Maturing Malt 003' was extremely popular amongst the crowd on Saturday, meaning a ‘not-quite-whisky' won this award for the first time."

Limited to 2000 bottles, Spirit of Yorkshire's Maturing Malt DP003 offers a taste of the distillery's maturing spirit and is described as "soft, creamy and sweet, with notes of milk chocolate, stoned fruits, pink wafer biscuits and orange zest."

The latest in the limited edition maturing malts, DP004, is available to pre-order from October 26.