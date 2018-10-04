Spooky goings on at Scarborough Lifeboathouse this Halloween

Spooky things are afoot at Scarborough lifeboathouse, which is to become a cinema on the Saturday before Halloween.

The event, on 27 October, is being organised by the Scarborough RNLI Support Group in conjunction with Moonlight Cinema, a firm which normally specialises in outdoor screenings.

The all-weather Shannon lifeboat will be moved onto the launch slipway so the films can be screened in the boat hall.

Three films will be shown on the night, one for children, one for teenagers and adults and one just for adults.

The first film of the evening, which screens at 6pm, will be Monsters Inc, set in the largest scare factory in the monster world.

His scare assistant, best friend and roommate is a green, opinionated, feisty little one-eyed monster, voiced by Billy Crystal (6pm).

That is followed at 8pm by The Greatest Showman, which celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The final showing, at 10:30pm is that of The Shining, in which a family heads to an isolated hotel where an evil spiritual presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son has horrific forebodings from the past and future.

Fancy dress is being encouraged, with prizes for the best entries.

There will be a bar and snacks such as hot dogs will be served.

Tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked online via MoonlightCinema.com/events or by phone - ring 03330 064608. All the proceeds will go to Scarborough RNLI.