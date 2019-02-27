SSAFA charity starts search for volunteers to support veterans

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to the people of Scarborough and Whitby to join its network of volunteers that provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The Scarborough and Whitby divisions of SSAFA are looking to recruit new case workers to help continue their vital work supporting veterans and their families.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to their local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A background in the Forces is not necessary but empathy and enthusiasm is a must.

Tracey Berridge, Deputy Director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.”

Visit ssafa.org.uk/volunteer for more details.