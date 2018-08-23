St Augustine’s School Head ‘delighted’ with GCSE results

Students at St Augustine’s School in Scarborough this morning picked up their GCSE results - and headteacher Mark Taylor was really pleased for them.

Mr Taylor said he was delighted that the hard work of pupils in the school had brought them the success that they deserved.

He thanked the staff for their hard work and dedication on behalf of the pupils.

The school achieved a healthy and positive Progress 8 figure and more than 20% of grades awarded were 7, 8 or 9s.

Results

