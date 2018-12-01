St Catherine’s Light up a Life service held at St Peter’s Church

Saint Catherine’s Hospice is inviting the community to join its Light up a Life service at St Peter’s Church, Norton on Tuesday 4 December at 6pm.

The annual event is a chance for people to come together to reflect and remember their loved ones at Christmas.

As part of the service, there will also be a dedicated illuminated Saint Catherine’s Light up a Life tree.

Everyone attending will receive a candle which will be lit in remembrance with all the lights will shine to signify the life of someone special.

Debbie Kay, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Christmas can be a time where families and friends come together, our Light up a Life services are here to give everyone the chance to share a special moment of remembrance together.

“All the money raised will go direct to patient care.

“We always appreciate all the wonderful support we receive. Thank you to all our supporters.”