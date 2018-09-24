St Catherine's supporters set to climb Northern Africa's highest peak for the hospice

Saint Catherine's supporters are getting ready to climb Northern Africa's highest mountain to raise money for the hospice.

On Saturday, 29 September a group of 30 trekkers will fly to Morocco to attempt the ascent of Mount Toubkal (4,150m) in the Atlas Mountain Challenge.

Starting from the city of Marrakesh, the trek will follow a chain of Berber Villages to alpine pastures set beneath the impressive backdrop of the High Atlas.

Over the past year the trekkers have had to organise cake sales, raffles, auctions and quiz nights to raise the £1,500 needed for their sponsorship.

Rhiannon Hunt, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: ‘‘This is Saint Catherine’s first overseas trek and we are really looking forward to it. On behalf of the hospice I would like to thank all of the trekkers for their amazing dedication.

"They have worked hard for over a year to fundraise for Saint Catherine’s as well as the hours they have given up for their training. I know that the trekkers wanted to thank each and every single person who has supported them on their fundraising journey from friends and families to customers and colleagues.’’