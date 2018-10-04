Stafford Rangers v Scarborough Athletic - all you need to know

Scarborough Athletic visit Stafford Rangers on Saturday in the Evo-Stik Premier - this is all you need to know.

Current form: Stafford have won just once in their last five matches, though they have taken victory in their Integro League Cup game against Market Drayton on penalties. They have lost their other three matches. That started with the League Cup clash, which finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes. Then they lost 3-1 against Kings Lynn in the FA Cup, before a 3-1 success against Basford back in the league. They were hammered 6-1 at Bamber Bridge last weekend, before slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Marine on Saturday.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the League Cup against Tadcaster. Boro won 3-1 at North Ferriby, drew with Mickleover 1-1 and then slipped to a 3-2 home loss against Nantwich on Saturday. Boro bounced back on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at home to Witton.

One to watch: Striker Kyle Perry has plenty of experience and certainly knows where the goal is.

Rival view: After the defeat at Marine, Stafford assistant-manager Alex Meechen said: "We have a tough one on Saturday against Scarborough and we need to show a bit more ruthlessness, as well as strength in character as a group."

Team news: Boro look set to welcome Matty Dixon back into the squad, so only winger Will Annan misses out.

Stafford's Harry Benn is up for selection after a thigh strain, but Joe Cuff is still struggling with an ankle knock.

Betting: Boro are favourites to win at 29/23, with a draw being 5/2 and Stafford being 39/25.

Admission: Adults are charged at £10, with concessions being £7 and junior £2.