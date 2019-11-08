Staithes Coastguard called out to search for missing person

Staithes Coastguard.

Around 8pm on Thursday the team were paged to assist Cleveland Police and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team to search for a missing person believed to be in Saltburn.

Search teams quickly deployed but luckily the person was located safe and well soon after.

A spokesperson from the team said: "Thankfully as Coastal Searches were ongoing and the missing person was reported to be safe and well by Cleveland Police.

"A huge thank you to The Ship Inn Saltburn for providing refreshments and shelter during our debrief.