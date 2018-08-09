Staithes rock fall death: Coastguard pays tribute to tragic nine-year-old girl

Whitby Coastguard has paid tribute to a nine-year-old girl who died in a suspected rockfall in Staithes, North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of the rockfall in Seaton Garth, Staithes, Scarborough, at about 4.50pm (Wednesday).

A nine-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries during the incident, according to a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police. She died at the scene from her injuries.



Today, a Whitby Coastguard spokesman said: "Sometimes finding the right words is hard. We have families, loved ones who mean the world to us too.

"When we’re called out we will always strive to search, rescue and to save. Sometimes though despite all our efforts, not everyone can be saved.

"Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving and whose lives have been devastated."