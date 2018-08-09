Staithes rock fall: Death of nine-year-old girl 'deeply harrowing' for 999 crews - Scarborough Council

Scarborough Council has paid tribute to the family of a little girl who died in a suspected rockfall in Staithes.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.

“Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers."

Scarborough Borough Council Leader, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the nine-year-old girl who has lost her life in such tragic circumstances.

“Many of us are parents ourselves and it’s deeply upsetting when something like this happens.

“I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the council to the emergency services for their response in what must have been a deeply harrowing situation.”

