Staithes, Runswick Bay and Whitby coastguard teams combine to rescue duo stuck on cliffs at Kettleness

Staithes Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) were called to reports of the stricken duo at 3.30pm on Sunday January 16.

Runswick Bay Rescue Boat were asked to help with the search for the casualties, and after the RBRB crew pinpointed their exact position, two cliff technicians from Staithes CRT went to their rescue.

They found two people clinging onto the cliff, having climbed from the beach after being cut off by the rising tide.

The cliff top at Kettleness, near Whitby, where the two casualties were recovered to.

The Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) secured the casualties and recovered them to the the clifftop.

Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team was paged to assist, and Whitby officers worked alongside their Staithes counterparts to make the rescue safe and effective.

RBRB stood offshore, giving safety cover in heavy swell.

Staithes coastguards' rope rescue training.

Staithes Coastguard gived the following advice: "If you are visiting the coast, be sure to check the tides and allow yourself plenty of time to get off the beach and to safety before you risk being cut off.

"For all emergencies on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Earlier that day, Staithes CRT spent four hours revising their rope rescue skills, training for just such a scenario.