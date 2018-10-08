Stalybridge Celtic V Scarborough Athletic - All you need to know

Scarborough Athletic travel to Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday night in the Evo-Stik Premier, here is all you need to know about the game.

Current form: Stalybridge have won three of their last five games, though they kicked this period off with a 4-2 defeat at Hyde United in the League Cup. That was followed by two league wins, firstly by a 3-1 scoreline against Matlock and then 2-1 against Gainsborough Trinity. Boro drew the next game 1-1 against Nantwich, before winning 2-1 at North Ferriby on Saturday.

Boro, meanwhile, have won three out of five, beginning with the 3-1 success at North Ferriby. They then drew 1-1 with Mickleover, before slipping to a 3-2 home loss against Nantwich. Boro bounced back with a 2-0 victory at home to Witton and then won 3-1 at Stafford on Saturday.

One to watch: The hugely-experienced Matthew Wolfenden is likely to be a worry to Boro. He has scored four in his last six outings.

Rival view: Boss Simon Haworth said: "As soon as we go Saturday to Saturday then things will be better for us. We play with high energy, which makes things hard when you are playing on a Tuesday and a Saturday."

Team news: Matty Dixon and Will Annan will miss out, though Leon Scott comes back in after illness.

Chris Sharp is struggling with an ankle injury, but he should be OK. Glenn Rule has a groin strain, so he may miss out

Betting: Boro are priced at 3/2, with a draw being 62/25 and Stalybridge being 13/10.

Admission: Adults are charged at £10, with concessions being £6, while parking is charged at £1.

Due to segregation at the game, Boro supporters will be situated in the Smurfit Kappa Stand. The snack bar in this stand will be open as normal.

