Stand-up comedian could land two Yorkshire awards

A stand-up comedian from Malton has been nominated for the 2018 Yorkshire Choice Awards in two different categories.

Ryan, 26, is up for Media Personality Of The Year and The Kate Granger Outstanding Achievement Award and is the only candidate from North Yorkshire in the former category.

Ryan, father of twin girls, said: “At school I was told I’d never achieve anything or do anything and I’ve battled my demons and overcome my flaws to achieve more than some people have in their entire lives.

“I’m launching a new single all about ADHD and the effects of mental health later this year with all the proceeds going to charity.

“I’m also looking at setting up my own foundation for children and teenagers with ADHD and adults with it too.

Yorkshire Choice Awards are a celebration of achievement in the county and recognise local people and independent businesses who go the extra mile.

He added: “Mental health is something which is very heartfelt to me and I do a lot of fundraising and promotion online about it.

“I make comedy viral videos – I’ve made a lot in parenting and life in general but I’ve started making them about the effects of having ADHD which everyone with it could relate to.”

Visit https://yorkshirechoiceawards.wufoo.co.uk/forms/ to vote for Ryan. Voting closes on March 16.