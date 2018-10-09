Star cast to bring Menopause: The Musical to Scarborough

An all-star cast are set to star in Menopause: The Musical, billed as a hilarious celebration of women and ‘The Change’ next year at Scarborough Spa.

EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Hilary O’Neil (ITV’s Copy Cats) will star in the "hysterical musical packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss" on Wednesday 8 May, 2019.

Promoters say: "Backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics, the hysterical and uplifting Menopause: The Musical will have you laughing, and singing, all the way home.

"The all-singing, all-dancing comedy is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common are all experiencing ‘The Change’.

"They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer ’The Silent Passage’, but an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life!

"The show has played sold-out tours across the world so call your girlfriends and book now for the ultimate girls night out."

Tickets for ‘Menopause: The Musical’ are on sale now with all tickets priced at £30 (plus booking fee).

Tickets will be available from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 and online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk